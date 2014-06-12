Harrison Ford injured on set of Star Wars: Episode VII

Han Solo apparently met his match, the door to his ship.

Harrison Ford was injured Thursday while filming “Star Wars: Episode VII,” Disney said. The 71-year-old star injured his ankle while filming the 2015 sequel in London but not seriously hurt.

“He was taken to a local hospital and is receiving care. Shooting will continue as planned while he recuperates,” the studio said in a statement.

The Hollywood Reporter said he was injured by the door of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo’s iconic spaceship. Ford’s representative said she didn’t know the exact location of the accident.

This isn’t the first time Ford suffered an injury while making one of his blockbusters. While filming the air wing fight scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” the plane ran over his knee and tore his ligaments.

Ford boasted that he just put ice on his knee and continued filming.