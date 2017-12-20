Attention all Muggles: On Feb. 7, tickets for the Broadway play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will be made available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

The presale will cover performances at the Lyric Theatre from when previews begin on March 16, 2018, through March 9, 2019. A general ticket sale will be launched by Ticketmaster and Harrypottertheplay.com on Feb. 8.

The show, which has been a huge hit in London, is an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany about Harry Potter’s struggle keeping his past behind him and his son, Albus, who must deal with the weight of the family legacy 19 years after his father defeated Voldemort in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The play is presented in two parts that can be seen consecutively on the same day or on different days.

In order to purchase presale tickets, you must register as a “verified fan” with Ticketmaster beforehand, but the general sale on the following day does not have that requirement — a stark change from the play’s first ticket release in October.

Tickets will cut across all price points. Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender have stated that there are more than 300 seats for each performance priced as low as $40 for both acts.

Tickets are already going for as much as $5,800 on some resale sites.

Once the show begins its previews, 40 tickets will be released on the official website every Friday at 1 p.m. for some of the very best seats in the theater, priced at $40 for every performance the following week.