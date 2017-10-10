Since details of the alleged sexual misconduct of top Hollywood producer of Harvey Weinstein emerged last week, accusers have come forward to share their stories, police sting recordings were leaked and celebrities have stepped up in support.

Weinstein, formerly the co-chairman of his film production company The Weinstein Co., was fired from his post Sunday, days after the New York Times published a report detailing alleged sexual harassment claims filed by several women he worked with in the past. Allegations were brought forward by Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and several former and current Weinstein Co. employees, according to the report.

His termination came after the article exposed Weinstein had paid off eight sexual harassment accusers, many of them anonymous, within the past three decades, including a “young assistant” in New York in 1990, an actress in 1997, an assistant one year later and a model in 2015.

Weinstein responded to the Times report by saying, “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I have a long way to go.”

Two days later, The New Yorker published a report documenting the statements by 13 women who recalled being sexually assaulted and harassed by the exec. Accusations included Weinstein exposing and touching himself, asking women to watch him shower, as well as other forced sexual encounters. Other celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette also came forward in a Times report Tuesday claiming Weinstein harassed them.

Read on for a breakdown of the allegations, the accusers, how Matt Damon ties into it all and more.

Who is Harvey Weinstein?

Harvey Weinstein, 65, is a film studio executive from Flushing whose award-winning projects include “Pulp Fiction,” “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago,” “August: Osage County,” “The Iron Lady,” and several others. Weinstein left the production company Miramax in 2005 to establish his own, The Weinstein Co., alongside his brother. He held the title of co-chairman from 2005 to 2017. He went on a leave of absense Friday, before being terminated Sunday.

The allegations

Rose McGowan (“Charmed,” “Scream”) was among the women who reportedly received a settlement payment from Weinstein following a sexual harassment claim. Actress Ashley Judd, Zelda Perkins, a former Miramax production assistant, and Emily Nestor, an employee of Weinstein’s, among others, all detailed alleged sexual advances in hotel rooms. The Times reported that the exec asked an anonymous former assistant and former employee Laura Madden to give him massages.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that while working on the 1996 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” Weinstein asked the actress back to his room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for massages, according to the Times. Paltrow, 22 years old at the time, said she feared for her job if she spoke up against him.

Angelina Jolie said Weinstein made a similar advance toward her in the late 1990s, which she rejected. “Pulp Fiction’s” Rosanna Arquette and actress Judith Godreche shared nearly identical accounts with the paper.

The New Yorker first exposed a 2015 recording Tuesday of Weinstein asking model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez to come to his hotel room and watch him shower. Weinstein can be heard continuing to attempt to persuade her to accompany him to his room as she declines multiple times.

“You must come here now,” Weinstein says as Battilana Gutierrez declines. The producer is heard admitting to previously groping her. Battilana Gutierrez was wearing a write at the time, after filing a complaint with the NYPD that she had been inappropriately touched by him in the past.

The squashed report and Matt Damon connection

On Sunday, reporter Sharon Waxman published a first-person account on The Wrap detailing why the allegations that stretch decades weren’t reported sooner. Waxman said while working for the Times in 2004, she look on a project looking into accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein regarding business trips that took place in Europe while he was working under Miramax. While investigating, she said she was able to locate a woman in London who was “paid off” after an “unwanted sexual encounter with” the exec. But Waxman’s story never ran.

“After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted,” she wrote.

Damon worked alongside Weinstein on a few projects including “Good Will Hunting” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” After The Wrap report was published, he was bashed on social media by celebrities, including McGowan, who was mentioned in the Times’ report as one of the women Weinstein reached a settlement with.

“Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?” McGowan tweeted Monday alongside a list of names that read, “They knew. They funded. They advised. They covered up. They must be exposed. They must resign.”

Damon’s response

The actor denied The Wrap’s accusations that he tried to cover up alleged misconduct by Weinstein in an exclusive interview with Deadline Tuesday.

“Look, even before I was famous, I didn’t abide this kind of behavior. But now, as the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night. This is the great fear for all of us,” Damon said. “If there was ever an event that I was at and Harvey was doing this kind of thing and I didn’t see it, then I am so deeply sorry, because I would have stopped it.”

Saying Waxman didn’t explain the basis of her story to him when they were in contact, Damon added, “for the record, I would never, ever, ever, try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t do that. It’s not something I would do, for anybody.”

Celebrities speak out

Dozens of A-list celebrities who have worked alongside Weinstein on award-winning projects have come forward since the allegations were made public to share their shock.

Meryl Streep was one of the first to speak up. Streep once referred to Weinstein as a “god” during her Academy Awards acceptance speech called the women who came forward “heroes” and stressed that she was unaware that the alleged abuse was taking place.

Ben Affleck, who starred in the Weinstein-produced “Shakespeare in Love” and “Good Will Hunting,” said he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades.”

Joining them to speak out in support of the accusers are Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Winslet, George Clooney, Julianne Moore, Glenn Close, and several others.