“Charmed” actress Rose McGowan said her Twitter account was suspended overnight after she flooded the social media platform with #RoseArmy tweets exposing the alleged sexual misconduct of producer Harvey Weinstein and the reported involvement of Hollywood’s top actors.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #RoseArmy #WhyWomenDontReport,” McGowan, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Twitter’s alert letting her know she’d be able to access her account again in 12 hours.

The social media platform released a statement via its Twitter Safety account Thursday afternoon, explaining she had been suspended for tweeting a private phone number.

“The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future,” the statement read. “We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories.”

McGowan has been the most vocal of the eight women included in the New York Times’ initial report released Oct. 5 as accusers who had been paid off by the exec. On Twitter, specifically, she has rallied her followers using #RoseArmy to expose men in Hollywood whom she claims helped cover up Weinstein’s actions, including Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service.

It was initially unclear which of McGowan’s tweets violated Twitter’s rules as the actress had sent out a fire of messages calling Ben Affleck a liar late Wednesday before the suspension. McGowan wrote that Affleck, whose public statement about the alleged abuse implied he had no previous knowledge of the reported abuse, knew about the incident between the actress and the exec.

McGowan reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 after appearing in the film “Scream,” according to the Times report. The $100,000 settlement was paid by Weinstein after an “episode in a hotel room” that took place during the Sundance Music Festival. McGowan was 23 years old at the time. While the actress has been vocal about the allegations against Weinstein — even prior to the Times article’s release — she declined to provide more information on the encounter that warranted the harassment complaint.

Twitter’s suspension of the actress left her page public, but removed her ability to send tweets from her account. The social media platform was met with backlash by many, who continued to tweet using #RoseArmy.

Women’s advocacy group UltraViolet, which planned to fly a plane over Hollywood earlier this week with a banner that read “Hollywood: Stop Enabling Abuse,” called Twitter’s suspension “shameful” and “disgusting.”

“Twitter, through this action, is silencing the voices of those who are trying to expose and speak out against the epidemic of sexual harassment and sexual assault in Hollywood and throughout our society,” the group, founded by Shaunna Thomas and native New Yorker Nita Chaudhary, said in a statement.