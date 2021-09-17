Here are ways to rediscover Times Square this fall season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

You can hear the buzzing in the streets, with New Yorkers and tourists filling Times Square with excitement. Since last March, Broadway had shut down its doors due to the ongoing pandemic but with COVID-19 protocols being in place and people getting vaccinated. Broadway can finally belt out a tune in re-opening its doors to the public. This means with the return of Broadway is the return of Times Square to its full glorious capacity.

NYC & Company, New York City’s marketing and tourism organization, has put together a compendium of ways to rediscover Times Square.

“As the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs, NYC & Company is thrilled to welcome New Yorkers and visitors from around the world as they re-discover the Crossroads of the World,” said Chris Heywood an Executive Vice President of Global Communication at NYC & Company. “In Times Square, you can really experience first-hand the kinetic energy that makes NYC the world’s ultimate urban destination with its world-class hotels, dining, arts, culture, attractions, tours, and live entertainment. It’s exhilarating to reach this milestone in the tourism industry and the city’s recovery from the pandemic.”

On Sept. 14, audiences celebrated the reopening of Broadway’s Waitress, Hadestown, Hamilton, Wicked, The Lion King, and Chicago. Theatergoers know tickets are in high demand and prices are skyrocketing out of their price range. The TKTS discount ticket booth in Times Square (under the red steps) at Broadway and 47th Street reopens for its upcoming season for a chance for every theater lover to see a show. TKTS sells same-day discounted tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to performances with up to (50% off) Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

To celebrate the triumphant return of Broadway, a three-day outdoor festival, Curtain Up! Will take place Sept. 17-19 in Times Square.

“Curtain Up! will be a terrific opportunity to listen to panel discussions on important topics and see live performances. People can hear what the actors from the Netflix series Dear White People say about working in theater, TV, and film and diversifying the arts; as well as see Daphne Rubin-Vega and other Broadway stars perform; and sing-along to popular show tunes alongside a Sing for Hope piano decorated in Playbills,” said Chris Heywood.

With tourist season in full effect, visitors can stay close to the Times Square attractions in nearby hotels like the Arlo Midtown, Civilian NYC, and The New York Marriott Marquis. The hotels offer guests to escape to the Caribbean island in the middle of Manhattan or unwind at a multi-story spa without leaving New York City. So, when is the best time to visit the city?

“To begin, I would recommend booking a Sunday night hotel room as hotel rates are often lower that night of the week,” said Chris Heywood. “Even better, on Sundays, there are likely to be shorter lines at attractions and for those who are looking to plan a trip in the next few months, I would recommend planning your stay for January, right after the holidays. In January, you can still experience a lot of the holiday offerings at a fraction of the price. Hotel rates are also at their lowest in January, so it’s a great time to be here (just pack a warm coat!).”

In addition to Broadway, there is plenty of attractions, like The Big Bus Tours New York, Madame Tussauds New York, the largest Krispy Kreme store in the world, and many more.

Experiencing great entertainment and a place to stay will bring out an appetite. Visitors can enjoy cuisine from around the world with great restaurants like Amor Loco (which serves an array of Mexican cuisines), Le Bernardin (is a French dining restaurant known for its exquisite, fresh seafood), Marvelous by Fred (which offers a selection of meringues, brioches, croissants, and waffles), and many more.

New York City is slowly going back to normalcy and Times Square will attract visitors in attending reopenings to get the full experience of the Big Apple.

For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.