Assault rifle–wielding man cuffed at 42nd Street subway station in Midtown: NYPD

Police are questioning an 18-year-old man arrested on Friday afternoon after officers spotted him clutching an assault rifle at the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station near Times Square, law enforcement sources said.

According to the NYPD, the arrest happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the mezzanine of the station along the A/C/E lines, within the confines of Transit District 1.

Officers on patrol in the area, law enforcement sources said, saw the suspect sitting at the mezzanine while holding what appeared to be an assault weapon. Citing sources, NBC New York reported that the weapon appeared to be semi-automatic in nature, but was not loaded at the time.

The NBC report also indicated that officers recovered from the man’s possession a bag containing ammunition and a gas mask, but NYPD sources neither confirmed nor denied that report to amNewYork Metro at this time.

The teenager, reportedly from Ohio, was taken into custody without incident, police said. Charges against him are pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Check with amNY.com later for additional information on this developing story.