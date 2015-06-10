Hot summer movies: June 2015

“Entourage,” “Hungry Hearts” and more hot films to help you get your movie fix this month.

Summer typically brings big action and big laughs, and this year will be no different. Here are the hottest movies hitting theaters in June.

June 3

“Entourage”

Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier) and his crew from the HBO series are back for a cinematic adventure. Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) is running a movie studio and he wants Vinny to star in his first film.

“A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence”

This Swedish comic drama from surrealist master Roy Andersson follows some traveling salesmen who sell novelty goods.

June 5

“Larry Gaye: Renegade Male Flight Attendant”

“Royal Pains” star Mark Feuerstein plays the title character in this comedy about a flight attendant. Also starring Rebecca Romijn, Stanley Tucci, Patrick Warburton, Jayma Mays and Danny Pudi.

“Love & Mercy”

This biopic focuses on two key periods in the life of Beach Boy Brian Wilson, jumping between the 1960s when he’s working on his music and the 1980s when he is under the watch of a therapist. Paul Dano plays the younger Wilson and John Cusack, the older. Also starring Paul Giamatti and Elizabeth Banks.

“Testament of Youth”

This coming-of-age story, set in England during World War I, is based on the memoir of pacifist author Vera Brittain, played by Alicia Vikander (“Ex Machina”).

“Spy”

Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne reunite with their “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig for this action comedy about a desk jockey in the CIA (McCarthy) who goes undercover to save the world. Also starring Jason Statham, Allison Janney and Jude Law.

“Dukaleas Dream”

Hugh Jackman’s friendship with a coffee farmer and his family in Ethiopia, and how fair trade coffee directly helps stop poverty, are the subjects of this documentary.

“Hungry Hearts”

Adam Driver and Alba Rohrwacher headline this New York City-based thriller about a couple who meets, gets married, has a kid and then sees their relationship suffer when the mom becomes fanatical, in a dangerous way, in her care for the baby.

“Insidious Chapter 3”

This prequel looks at psychic Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), who helps a troubled teenager. Also starring Dermot Mulroney and Stefanie Scott.

“We Are Still Here”

Writer/director (and former amNewYork freelancer) Ted Geoghegan makes his feature film debut with this horror flick about a mysterious New England home that demands a sacrifice.

“Dawn Patrol”

Scott Eastwood stars in this drama about a surfer with a troubled past, who joins the Marines. However, a gunman has him in sight and demands revenge.

“Soaked in Bleach”

Another documentary tied in to the life of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, this film from first-time director Benjamin Statler focuses on the private investigator employed by Courtney Love who was brought in to find her missing husband.

June 12

“Jurassic World”

Welcome back to Jurassic Park. Set 22 years later with the park up and running as a major tourist attraction, the new, biggest and baddest dinosaur is unveiled and, you guessed it, things go awry. Starring the wonderful Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Vincent DaOnofrio.



“Madame Bovary”

The classic novel about a love affair in a small town is brought to the big screen with Mia Wasikowska in the title role. Also starring Ezra Miller, Paul Giamatti and Rhys Ifans.

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”

Based on a novel by Jesse Andrews, this stylistic drama follows a student with cancer who becomes friends with a student filmmaker. This was a huge hit at this yearas Sundance Film Festival. Starring Thomas Mann, RJ Cyler, Olivia Cooke, Connie Britton and Nick Offerman.

“The Wolfpack”

This documentary captures the lives of the Argulo brothers, who are shut-ins in a Lower East Side apartment, with films — which they intricately remake — their only means of experiencing the outside world.

“Live From New York!”

This documentary, which opened this yearas Tribeca Film Festival, looks at the first 40 years of Saturday Night Live.

“The Yes Men Are Revolting”

The environmentally-friendly comedy group is back with their latest documentary.

“Vendetta”

Former Superman Dean Cain and WWE superstar Paul “The Big Show” Wight star in this action flick about a former cop who gets incarcerated for revenge on an inmate.

June 19

“Infinitely Polar Bear”

A manic depressive father works to get his wife back by taking care of his rambunctious daughters in this comic drama starring Mark Ruffalo.

“Inside Out”

A remake of the forgotten Fox television series “Herman’s Head?” We kid. The new Pixar film follows a young girl who is controlled by her diverse emotions, which materialize as characters. Featuring the voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, Diane Lane and John Ratzenberger.

“Manglehorn”

Al Pacino stars as A.J. Manglehorn, a locksmith pining for a lost love who is simultaneously smitten by a new woman. Also starring Holly Hunter and Chris Messina. From director David Gordon Green.

“The Face of an Angel”

The latest movie from indie icon Michael Winterbottom features Daniel Bruhl as a documentarian who is trying to follow a murder. Loosely based on the Amanda Knox trial.

“Burying the Ex”

A guy laments moving in with his girlfriend. Things get worse when she becomes a zombie. Starring Anton Yelchin, Ashley Greene and Alexandra Daddario. Directed by Joe Dante (“Gremlins”).

“Eden”

This film by Mia Hansen-Love follows a DJ throughout the underground Paris electronic dance music scene.

“Gabriel”

Rory Culkin is a disturbed man looking for a lost love in this thriller.

“The Overnight”

“Orange is the New Black” star Taylor Schilling, Adam Scott and Jason Schwartzman star in this sex comedy about a couple on a very strange double date in a Los Angeles mansion.

“Dope”

This coming-of-age comic drama observes Malcolm (Shameik Moore) a geeky, nerdy kid trying to survive in Inglewood, California. Also starring Zoe Kravitz and Forest Whitaker.

“Balls Out”

This sports comedy follows a graduating fifth-year college senior trying to go out with glory on his intramural football team. Starring Jake Lacy, Nikki Reed and Kate McKinnon.

June 26



“A Little Chaos”

This costume-drama-by-way-of-romantic-comedy follows landscape artists canoodling during the construction of a garden for the palace at Versailles. Starring Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Stanley Tucci, Jennifer Ehle and Alan Rickman, who also directs, as King Louis XIV.

“Ted 2”

The foul-mouthed talking bear (voiced by Seth MacFarlane, also directing) is back and he wants to have a kid with his new wife Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth).

“Big Game”

When Air Force One is attacked, the President of the United States (Samuel L. Jackson) is evacuated over Finland, where a teenage camper helps him when his attackers go after him in the wilderness. Your new Samuel L. Jackson catchphrase is: “You got to cock it, [EXPLETIVE]!”

“Max”

Max, a heroic military dog stationed in Afghanistan, is adopted by a deceased soldieras family. Starring Lauren Graham, Thomas Haden Church and Robbie Amell.

“Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World”

This documentary captures the amazing story of San Francisco joining with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help a 5-year-old with cancer live out his dream of being Batman by turning the city into Gotham City.

“Glass Chin”

Corey Stoll (“The Strain”) plays an ex-boxing champion trying to make something of his life who gets framed for murder. Also starring Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston and Marin Ireland.

“7 Minutes”

Three pals are forced to commit a robbery and they have only 7 minutes to do it. Starring Luke Mitchell, Jason Ritter and Zane Holtz.