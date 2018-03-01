Hulu partners with Madison Square Garden, rebrands theater

“The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Difficult People” are moving in.

The theater at Madison Square Garden was renamed following a partnership with Hulu, the streaming service announced Thursday.

The new Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will stream the network’s original programming in the lobby, according to the company.

“The Theater at Madison Square Garden has played a central role in the history of the Madison Square Garden Arena complex, with its own rich tapestry of cherished events,” Darren Pfeffer, the executive vice president of MSG Live, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have such an acclaimed partner in Hulu, which is also known for its commitment to celebrating the very best in entertainment.”

The theater holds 5,600 seats and has featured stars such as John Legend, Florida Georgia Line and Elton John, as well as the NBA draft, “Sesame Street Live” and auditions for “America’s Got Talent.”

All signage will be changed to reflect the new name, according to Hulu.

“Hulu gives viewers access to all of the live and on-demand sports, news, family and entertainment content they love, so it is only fitting that we partner with one of the world’s best-in-class sports and entertainment venues,” Hulu Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “This new relationship gives us a unique presence in one of the largest and most important media markets and we’re proud to align with an iconic venue such as The Theater at Madison Square Garden.”