Ice-T and Coco welcome baby girl Chanel, who already has her own Twitter

You’re never too young to start tweeting.

Ice-T and Coco wasted no time signing their newborn daughter up for Twitter.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Chanel Nicole, on Saturday, they announced on social media.

“Surprise!!! Look who came early!! Welcome the new arrival of Chanel Nicole.. A beautiful healthy 5.7 pound & 18 inch baby girl,” Coco wrote on Facebook. “Ice and I are so proud!”

Ice-T then tweeted, “Ladies and Gentlemen! Please allow me to introduce to the World…. Baby Chanel 5.7 pounds. Love is Love.”

Coco later tweeted that she created a Twitter account for Chanel so that she doesn’t overload her fans with photos.

You can follow Chanel at @BabyChanelworld.