Idina Menzel performing at Radio City Music Hall

Broadway star Idina Menzel will take to the stage Monday night at Radio City Music Hall for a special one night show, her first city concert since selling out Carnegie Hall last year.

The voice behind the worldwide hit “Let it Go,” from Disney’s “Frozen,” and currently starring on “If/Then” on Broadway, Menzel has been heralded as the Barbara Streisand of her generation. This will be her first Radio City performance.

The Tony award winner will perform everything from classic pop to Broadway favorites, as well as her own music. Updated show and ticket information can be found at radiocity.com.