iHeartRadio New York’s 710 WOR news and talk radio station celebrates 100 years

Feb. 22 marks iHeartMedia’s legendary talk radio station, 710 WOR, The Voices of New York’s, 100th anniversary of its first day of broadcast.

Created in 1922, 710 WOR has become a cornerstone of the New York media landscape, delivering the latest headlines and news.

“For over 100 years, 710 WOR continues to remain one of the most trusted New York media brands and has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news,” said Bernie Weiss, President iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group – New York.

WOR was initially created to sell radios and other merchandise at Bamberger’s department store in Newark, NJ. At a rapid pace, WOR evolved into the leading news and talk station in New York and is the only station remaining in New York City approved by the FCC to retain a three-letter call sign.

During its time as a station, countless notable public figures have appeared on WOR, including but not limited to Presidents Roosevelt and Reagan, Albert Einstein, Houdini, Charlie Chaplin, Roy Rogers and First Ladies Rosalyn Carter and Barbra Bush.

WOR included many celebrity hosts, including Larry King and his national overnight radio program. WOR also holds the title of the first major radio station to feature three generations of one family as morning show hosts. The Gambling family hosted the morning show for more than 80 years.

Currently, 710 WOR is a leading media outlet in the New York market with multiple platforms such as broadcast stations, live events and many digital platforms.

“A station broadcasting for over a century is truly incredible,” said Tom Cuddy, Program Director of 710 WOR. “710 WOR has a strong connection with the communities we serve, and as the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see our reach has continued to grow as WOR listeners adopt streaming on smart devices and the iHeartRadio app.”

In celebration of its 100 years, the station plans to share on-air and online historical moments from WOR’s legendary history. Len Berman and Michael Riedel in the Morning will kick off the celebrations by interviewing on-air hosts from different points in WOR’s history to share memories of their time at the station. The hosts will also invite listeners to call in and share their favorite memories and recollections.

The celebration continues the next day on Feb. 23. Witness the Empire State Building lit up in the colors of 710 WOR’s logo beginning at 5:40 p.m. in honor of the station and its influence on New York media.