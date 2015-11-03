J.K. Rowling reveals that she has a new children’s book in the works

Rowling also mentioned that she’s brimming with ideas for some new adult books.

J.K. Rowling is keeping super busy since the last “Harry Potter” book dropped.

The British author revealed in an interview with BBC Radio 2’s Simon Mayo yesterday that she has another children’s book in the works.

“I have so many ideas. I have written part of a children’s book that I really love, so there will be another children’s book,” she told Mayo, noting that the “absolute date” has yet to be determined.

“I sometimes worry I’ll die before I’ve written them all out,” she said. “That’s my mid-life crisis.”

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen!