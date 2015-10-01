Jennifer Lawrence says a Donald Trump presidency would be ‘the end of the world’

Even the “Hunger Games” cast is baffled by Donald Trump.”If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of …

“If Donald Trump becomes president, that will be the end of the world,” Jennifer Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly while promoting the final “Games” installment with co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

“I genuinely believe that reality television has reached the ultimate place where now even things like this might just be for entertainment,” the 25-year-old Oscar-winner said.

Hemsworth, for his part, agreed with Lawrence: “I’ll back you up on that,” he said during the interview.

“It can’t be real,” Hutcherson offered, echoing the confusion plaguing millions of Americans.