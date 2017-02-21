Jennifer Lopez talks rumored Drake relationship on ‘Ellen’

Let the DraLo gossip continue.

After months of relationship rumors linking her to rapper Drake, Jennifer Lopez has finally addressed the situation on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

On the show, DeGeneres displayed an Instagram photo that the singer posted to her account in December, picturing J.Lo and Drake cozied up on a couch. When DeGeneres asked Lopez to explain the image, the singer remained pretty mum.

“We were just hanging out,” the Bronx native said.

Lopez did, however, admit that the duo produced a track.

“He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, so we do have a song together,” she said.

Rumors of a Drake and J.Lo romance have swirled since late last year, when the two were spotted on each other’s social media accounts, as well as in public, including at a prom-themed party in December.

On the Grammys red carpet, J.Lo admitted that she loved Drake — well, at least his music.

“I love Drake, he’s so brilliant and talented,” she said in an interview with Ryan Seacrest.