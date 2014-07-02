Jewel and Ty Murray divorcing

Jewel and hubby Ty Murray are dunzo after six years of marriage and more than 15 years together.

“My husband, friend and partner of 16 years and I have decided to get a divorce,” the songstress announced on her blog on Wednesday.

“For some time we have been engaged in a private and difficult, but thoughtful and tender, undoing of ourselves,” she continued. “Allowing ourselves the time and space to redefine what we are to each other with love rather than malice.”

Jewel, 40, said that she and Murray, 44, both “value growth.”

“And growth became tragically and undeniably stifled as a couple, and we believe we can find it again in setting each other free. We truly believe we can find greater happiness apart than together, and this is why we are taking the enormous and heartbreaking step of divorce,” she said.

The “Foolish Games” singer and the rodeo star have a 3-year son named Kase, to whom they will remain “devoted co-parents.”