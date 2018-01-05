Two things that don’t often go together but most definitely should: figure skating and hip-hop music.

Queens skater Jimmy Ma finished in 11th place during the men’s competition at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday night in San Jose, California, but he probably came in first for most-talked-about performance of the evening.

Ma, a member of the Skating Club of New York, performed to the musical stylings of DJ Snake and Lil Jon during his nearly three-minute act.

Seeing a figure skater leap, spiral and rock out to “Turn Down For What” and "Propaganda" came as quite a surprise to the audience.

Ma’s performance was met with intense cheers from the crowd of attendees and the 22-year-old gained a new Twitter fan base.

“Welcome to figure skating in the mid-, what is it, 2010s?” NBC Sports’ guest analyst Johnny Weir said to Olympic champion Tara Lipinski at the end of Ma’s performance.

Though Ma’s 2013 DJ Snake selection turned heads, it wasn’t the first time the skater chose hip-hop music for a performance. He skated to an Eminem medley at last year’s championship.

“Figure skating is an extreme sport,” Ma told USA Today after the competition Thursday. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

Mission accomplished.