John Oliver rants about Pumpkin Spice Lattes

The comedian says the seasonal beverage tastes like a candle.

John Oliver is flabbergasted by the popularity of Pumpkin Spice Lattes as well as the fascination with pumpkin-flavored everything during the month of October.

“We tolerate pumpkin spice because we like the fall,” he said on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” “It’s the best season because you get to stop thinking about how weird your legs look in shorts.”

Oliver says anything that reminds us of autumn is a better flavor than pumpkin spice.

“I would rather drink a cable knit sweater latte, or a Major League Baseball latte.”

Haters gonna hate!

The amNY.com staff actually enjoyed a couple of Pumpkin Spice Lattes available in NYC. Check it out.