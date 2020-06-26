Join Todrick Hall in virtual #UnstoppablePride parade this weekend

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Strut your stuff while for a special online celebration of all things Pride.

LGBTQ icon Todrick Hall is teaming up with bubly sparkling water to host the virtual #UnstoppablePride parade. The parade aims to recognize the unstoppable spirit of Pride while elevating LGBTQIA+ content in support of GLAAD and the Center for Black Equity.

To join the parade, participants can dress up and sashay and share their best parade moves on their Instagram Stories and TikTok pages in a 3-7 second clip with the hashtag #Upstoppable Pride. The videos will be edited together with an original song by up and coming DJ duo, Smoke & Mirrors for one continuous virtual parade online.

Submissions for the parade will be accepted until 5 p.m. on June 26. The full parade will be posted at 12 p.m. on June 27.

For more information or view the virtual parade can visit bubly.com/UnstoppablePride.