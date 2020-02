This fall, Julianne Moore trades her signature red locks for a gray wig to play President Coin in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” — a story she and her kids are very familiar with.

“I love the books,” Moore said at a Children’s Health Fund benefit in Water Mill on Saturday. “My son is 16 and he loved them first. When my daughter was reading them, I actually picked up her copies and whizzed through it.”

