Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner get cozy in Ibiza

Just days after a brawl with Orlando Bloom in Ibiza, Justin Bieber had some much friendlier physical contact in the Spanish party city, this time with reality star Kendall Jenner.

Bieber, 20, and Jenner, 18, looked very cozy over the weekend at designer Riccardo Tisci’s star-studded 40th birthday party, which was attended by other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, too.

“They were all over each other,” a partygoer told us about the pop singer and the reality star.

Biebe and Jenner each posted photos to their Instagram pages of themselves together that night.

At the swanky soiree, the two hung out with Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her hubby, Kanye West, as well as mama Kris Jenner. Tisci designed Kardashian’s wedding gown.

Jared Leto, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were also at the bash, hosted by Beats by Dre.