Justin Bieber kicks sizzurp habit: TMZ

It was once reported to be his favored substance.

Justin Bieber is dunzo with sizzurp.

The troubled pop star reportedly kicked his habit about a month ago, according to TMZ.com. Sizzurp, once reported to be Bieber’s favored substance, is a mixture of prescription-strength cough syrup and soda.

According to TMZ, Bieber ditched the drug “largely because he’s become obsessed with working out, and it’s just really hard to do when you’re high.”

This past month, Bieber has been spending more time with manager Scooter Braun and mom Patti Mallette — whom he took to an L.A. Clippers game on Mother’s Day — two people he reportedly avoided during his “binges.”

Back in January, cops reportedly found a bevy of empty codeine bottles in Bieber’s Calabasas, California, mansion, when they were conducting a search related to allegations that Bieber had egged his neighbor’s home.

Meanwhile, Bieber is now in France for the Cannes Film Festival. On Saturday night, he was spotted at a soiree thrown by Armani and Vanity Fair.