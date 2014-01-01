Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting tie the knot on New Year’s Eve

New year, new hubby! "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with tennis player Ryan Sweeting on New …

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with tennis player Ryan Sweeting on New Year’s Eve.

Cuoco, 28, announced the big news via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Sweeting smooching.

"Yep 🙂 #thesweetings," she captioned the pic.

In the photo, Cuoco dons a pale pink wedding gown and a sparkly headband.

"Greatest night of my entire life :)," she posted along with another snapshot of the couple.

The pair got engaged in September after only three months of dating.