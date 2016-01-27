Kanye West changes album title to ‘Waves’ ahead of Madison Square Garden debut

“This is not album of the year. This is album of the life.”

Kanye West’s album has a new name.

He announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he has changed the album title from “Swish” to “Waves.”

The announcement came mere hours after news broke that West plans to debut “the best album of all time” right here in New York City next month, bless us all.

The 38-year-old rapper and fashion designer said Tuesday he’d be playing the entire album at his Yeezy Season 3 show at New York Fashion Week — a special event taking place at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 11 — Billboard reported.

“This is not album of the year. This is album of the life,” the ever-humble artist proclaimed on Twitter.

Presale tickets for the event go on sale Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and will be available to the general public on Jan. 29.

On Monday, West revealed on Twitter the 10-song track list for the album, tweeting “So happy to be finished with the best album of all time.”

We expect no less, now!