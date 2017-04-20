Karl and Call alternate as Phil in ‘Groundhog Day’; Cera and Evans set for ‘Lobby Hero’

Andy Karl, who returned to “Groundhog Day” for the musical’s opening night performance on Monday, just three days after sustaining …

Andy Karl, who returned to “Groundhog Day” for the musical’s opening night performance on Monday, just three days after sustaining a serious ACL tear, will not appear at a number of upcoming performances as he continues to recuperate from his knee injury. After opening night, Karl played Phil Connors again on Tuesday, but then it was announced that understudy Andrew Call would handle this week’s performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday afternoon.

Cera and Evans set for ‘Lobby Hero’

Michael Cera and Chris Evans will co-star in the first Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 drama “Lobby Hero.” Cera previously appeared on Broadway in Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth.” It will be produced in March of next year by Second Stage Theater as part of its first season of programming at Broadway’s newly renovated Helen Hayes Theatre.

‘An Enemy of the People’ coming to Broadway

Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” which has received renewed attention in the current political atmosphere, will be produced on Broadway next season under the direction of German-born Thomas Ostermeier, who has previously staged the drama internationally. His version of the text will be adapted into English by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“An Octoroon”).

Starry ‘Brigadoon’ to play City Center

Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale and ballet star Robert Fairchild will come together in November for a six-performance concert production of Lerner and Loewe’s classic musical “Brigadoon” at City Center. Christopher Wheeldon (“An American in Paris”) will direct and choreograph. Last year, City Center presented “Sunday in the Park with George” in the same manner and then it transferred to Broadway.

Disney announces ‘Frozen’ cast

The cold never bothered Caissie Levy (“Hair”) and Patti Murin (“Lysistrata Jones”), who will play Elsa and Anna, respectively, in Disney’s upcoming stage version of the megahit animated movie musical “Frozen,” which will play an out-of-town tryout in Denver and then open on Broadway next spring. The cast will also include Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as the Duke of Weselton. Disney also revealed that Rob Ashford (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”) has replaced Christopher Gattelli (“Newsies”) as choreographer.

Spotted…

Chuck Schumer and Arianna Huffington at “Indecent”… Michael Bloomberg, Ben Stiller and Jesse Eisenberg at “Groundhog Day”…Joel Grey and Bernadette Peters at “The Little Foxes.”