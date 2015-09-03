Karlie Kloss starts school at NYU

Kloss will have an easy commute between class and Tay’s TriBeCa loft.

Karlie Kloss is having first day jitters.

The 23-year-old supermodel, who recently decided to go back to school, posed in front of a New York University building in a photo posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

“I haven’t been this nervous in years!” the caption said.

Kloss recently ended her contract as a Victoria’s Secret Angel to attend NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Luckily, NYU classes take place mostly in Lower Manhattan, so Kloss will have an easy trip to bestie Taylor Swift’s TriBeCa loft.