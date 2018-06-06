Late designer Kate Spade was remembered by friends and her famous family members, actress Rachel Brosnahan and comedian David Spade, in the hours after her death.

Brosnahan, 27, paid tribute to her aunt with a joyful video of the designer, born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, and her husband Andy Spade dancing at a restaurant near a decorated Christmas tree.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Broshnahan, star of the New York City-set series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” wrote on her Instagram page Wednesday morning. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Brosnahan’s relation to Spade became widely known after the actress’ first Golden Globe win in January for her role in the Amazon series. Spade boasted to Page Six, saying she was “beside myself” and “insanely proud” of her niece’s accomplishment.

Actor David Spade, whose brother Andy wed Kate in 1994, chose to reflect upon Spade’s colorful life in a similar light. He shared a photo of himself engaged in laughter with his sister-in-law, writing: “Fuzzy picture but I love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it. It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

The designer behind the fashion empire Kate Spade New York was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, according to the NYPD. The 55-year-old hanged herself and was discovered by a housekeeper, police said. A suicide note, which has not yet been released, was discovered at the scene.