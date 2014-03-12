Keith Richards is writing a children’s book

From Rolling Stone… to children’s book author?

At 70 years old, Keith Richards’ latest project (other than touring with the Stones) is a book called “Gus & Me: The Story of My Granddad and My First Guitar,” based on memories of growing up with his grandfather, jazz musician Theodore Augustus Dupree, publishing company Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced.

“I have just become a grandfather for the fifth time, so I know what I’m talking about,” Richards said in a statement. “The bond, the special bond, between kids and grandparents is unique and should be treasured. This is a story of one of those magical moments. May I be as great a grandfather as Gus was to me.”

Theodora Dupree Richards, Keith’s model/artist daughter, 28, is the book’s illustrator.

This is the second time Richards will try his hand as an author– his memoir, “Life,” was a best-seller. “Gus & Me” will be released Sept. 9 as a hardcover with a CD and as an ebook.