Kelly Bensimon celebrating debut fragrance in New York

Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s latest project is simply scent-sational.

The former “Real Housewives” star — and amNewYork columnist — is celebrating her debut fragrance “In The Spirit Of” at a public event at Letarte Madison Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

“I’ve always been obsessed with fragrance since I lived in Paris as a model,” Bensimon told us. “I wanted to create a fragrance that has warmth and sexiness so we added honeysuckle, tuberose, vanilla, and musk, and a little lemon to create a warm sexy smell that was layered and modern.”