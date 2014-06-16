Kendall Jenner reveals (almost) all in racy gown

This is how you show off your hipbones.

Whoa!

Kendall Jenner went the oh-so revealing route at Sunday’s MuchMusic Video Awards, wearing a dress with two slits so high that there’s no way she could have been wearing underwear.

Little more than a strip of fabric from Jenner’s waist to the floor covered her unmentionables, leaving her hipbones and the majority of her super-long legs exposed.

“Why do one slit when you can do TWO!? #MMVAs,” the 18-year-old posted on Instagram alongside images of herself in the racy bejeweled gown by designer Fausto Puglisi.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and younger sister Kylie Jenner, 16, co-hosted the awards show, which took place in Toronto. On the red carpet, Kylie chose a short, shimmering orange dress with strategically placed cut-outs.

Kendall, who is a model in addition to a reality star, hasn’t been afraid to show skin in the past, either. In February, she wore a sheer top — and no bra — while walking in the Marc Jacobs fall 2014 fashion show.

“Proudest sister ever!!!! @kendalljenner I love watching you live your dream! #MarcJacobs #NYFW,” big sis Kim Kardashian tweeted at the time.