Kim Kardashian West and Kayne West announce name of baby: Meet Saint West

December 7, 2015
North, meet your baby brother, Saint.

Of course Yeezus needed a Saint. 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have named their newborn son Saint West, Kardashian announced on her website Monday. 

A simple message to fans had the baby’s date of birth (Dec. 5, 2015) and his weight (8 pounds, 1 ounce). 

Their daughter is named North West. 

It’s the first update about the baby that Kardashian, 35, has made since she tweeted “He’s here!” on Saturday. 

There had been speculation the couple would name the bub after Kim’s late father, Robert Kardashian. Other popular predictions across social media had been “Easton” and “Wild Wild.”

Details of Kim’s labor have also started to emerge Monday, including a report by TMZ that she suffered placenta accreta, a painful condition she experienced during her first pregnancy, when she gave birth to North in 2013. 

