Kimye wedding may face French legal drama

Très problematic!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s big France wedding plans seem to have encountered a roadblock: The law in France requires at least one of the parties to have lived in the country at least 40 days before the wedding, according to RadarOnline.com.

Kardashian, 33, and West, 36, reportedly plan to tie the knot on May 24, but were “unaware until recently” of the law, a source said.

“Kanye has an apartment in Paris, but he doesn’t live there full-time,” added the source.

That said, the marriage will be recognized here in the United States, according to RadarOnline.