Kourtney Kardashian confirms pregnancy

It’s true: Kourtney Kardashian is expecting baby No. 3.

The reality star confirmed her pregnancy during a tease after Sunday night’s premiere of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” news that comes on the heels of persistent rumors that she and boyfriend Scott Disick are about to become parents again.

“I am pregnant,” she tells Disick in this clip, to which he responds: “What? Holy [expletive].”

During the tease, Kardashian, 35, also tells mama Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian that “this was not a plan.”

Kourtney and Disick, 31, have two children together: 4-year-old Mason and daughter Penelope, who is almost 2. In the past, Kourtney has expersseed her desire for a big family.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and sister Khloe Kardashian are currently filming their spinoff “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons” out east, where they’ve angered some Southampton residents who fear a summer pop-up outpost of the gals’ boutique DASH in the town will attract unwanted disturbances.