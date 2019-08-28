5 TV marathons to watch Labor Day weekend

Eight hours off from work sounds like the perfect excuse to binge-watch that television show you’ve been meaning to find the time for.

This Labor Day, the TV offerings are aplenty. If the weather takes a temporary turn for the worse, or you’re looking for an excuse to skip out on a party early, kick back and relax with marathons of these shows and movie trilogy.

“The Office”

Head to the Scranton Dunder Mifflin office without even leaving the couch. Comedy Central is airing episodes from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday.

“Friends”

It wouldn’t be a holiday weekend without an afternoon with your “Friends.” While they typically dominate the Thanksgiving holiday, the Central Perk crew will be back from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. TBS is airing a labor-themed marathon, featuring episodes about Phoebe’s and Rachel’s pregnancies. Catch “The One After I Do” and “The One With the Birthing Video,” among others.

“The Simpsons”

FXX gets the holiday started with a day of “The Simpsons,” starting at 7 a.m. The Matt Groening comedy airs back-to-back episodes until 11:30 p.m.

“Divergent” trilogy

Here’s the bad news: Tris Prior (Shailene Woodley) is a Divergent, and doesn’t fit into the factions set by her futuristic society. The good news: You can watch her break the mold on TNT. The network is airing the film trilogy back-to-back, starting with “Divergent” at noon, “Insurgent” at 3 p.m. and “Allegiant” at 5:30 p.m.

“Law & Order”

You’ll be hearing the legendary “dun, dun” noise all afternoon when you’re sucked into solving fictional midtown crimes. “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” airing from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will be followed by “Law & Order” between 3 p.m. and midnight on WETV.