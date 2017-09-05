Lady Gaga gets sick after rainy Citi Field concert, postpones tour stop

She had to postpone a tour stop in Montreal.

The rain didn’t stop Lady Gaga from performing for her fans in NYC, but it did put a damper on her Monday night tour stop in Montreal.

Mother Monster performed in the pouring rain on the second night of her two-day “Joanne” tour stop at Citi Field Aug. 29, impressing fans with her loyalty and appreciation.

“What pop star would perform in the rain for their fans? Lady Gaga is a true artist, wholeheartedly devoted to her art & loves her fans,” Twitter user Giuseppe Anthony wrote.

“Rain or shine, the show must go on,” a Gaga fan account tweeted.

After the performance, however, the pop star fell ill and canceled her stop at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Gaga performed a show in Fenway Park on Friday after the Mets stadium performance where she sang “Edge of Glory,” “Born This Way” and other top hits while rain blurred her makeup and drenched her hair. The singer hasn’t yet announced when she’ll be able to perform again — she has other Canada tour dates set for this week before she heads back to the States — but did offer up pizza as consolation.

“I’m sending free [pizza] to any monsters outside my hotel,” she tweeted.

Gaga kicked off her “Joanne” world tour in August and has more than two dozen shows still on the lineup through Dec. 14, but isn’t scheduled to return to NYC.