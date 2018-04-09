Gleeks will get a chance to experience the good ol’ days.

Lea Michele and Darren Criss, the stars of the Fox musical show “Glee,” announced a joint concert tour Monday. The duo said the performances will include numbers from the hit show, Broadway, their own albums and more.

“We’re doing a little bit of ... a little bit of everything,” Criss and Michele said together in a video to fans.

The nine-city tour will kick off May 30 and end June 10. The show nearest New York City will be at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on June 9.

Pre-sale tickets begin on April 11, and the general sale begins April 13.

Michele, 31, a Bronx native, has made several TV and movie appearances since Glee ended in 2015. She also recorded an album “Places,” which was released last year.

Criss, 31, received critical acclaim this year for his portrayal of serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the second season of the FX show “American Crime Story.”