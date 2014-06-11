Lea Michele’s new boyfriend a former gigolo?

On “Glee,” Lea Michele’s character briefly dated a male escort, but could her real-life new beau have a seriously shady …

A new report from TMZ.com claims that Michele’s boyfriend, Matthew Paetz, used to moonlight as a gigolo. Paetz is Michele’s first reported boyfriend since the tragic death of on- and off-screen love Cory Monteith, who died last July from a lethal mix of heroin and alcohol.

According to TMZ, Paetz has worked for the company Cowboys4Angels, which offers male “companions” for women and was featured on the Showtime reality show “Gigolos.”

Michele, 27, has been seeing Paetz for a few months, but has “very consciously kept the relationship on the down-low,” according to TMZ.

According to Paetz’s profile (which TMZ accessed before it was hidden from public view), the cost of hanging with Paetz is $350 for an hour and up to $6,000 for a weekend. An entire week with the hunk would cost a whopping $17,500. TMZ did not say when the profile was taken down.