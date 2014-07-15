Lena Dunham to begin and conclude her national book tour in NYC

The “Girls” star and creator hits the road in September.

It begins and ends in NYC.

HBO’s “Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham has announced an 11-stop special guest- studded national tour to promote her new book, “Not That Kind of Girl.”

It kicks off Sept. 30 with a reading and signing at the Union Square Barnes & Noble and ends Oct. 21 with an event featuring Zadie Smith, Jemima Kirke and Bleachers — the new project/band helmed by Dunham’s inamorato, Jack Antonoff — at Brooklyn’s BAM Café.

Other national stops will include appearances by various writerly creative types including Morgan Murphy, Jenni Konner, Curtis Sittenfeld, Miranda July and Jenny Zhang.

After announcing her tour Tuesday, Dunham tweeted, “This is the only party I’ve ever been excited about.”

Admission will include a signed copy of her book. which goes on sale Sept. 30.

“”It matters that you get a $$$ experience on a $ budget,” she wrote. Dunham was reportedly paid $3.5 million by Random House for her self-help modern take on Helen Gurley Brown’s 1962 “Sex and the Single Girl.”

Dunham also announced an open call for opening acts in Boston, Chicago, Austin, Pasadena, Portland, San Francisco and Seattle, inviting local talent to submit videos to her website.