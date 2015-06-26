Is Lena Dunham getting married soon?

The ‘Girls’ star tweeted to boyfriend Jack Antonoff “Get on it, yo…”

Wedding bells may be tweeting for Lena Dunham.

The actor/writer/producer has, of course, found a way to put herself in the spotlight on a historic day.

Dunham, who wears a ‘friendship ring’ with her beau, musician Jack Antonoff, has fought off several engagement rumors. The pair have been waiting to wed until gay marriage as legalized.

“We’re not against marriage, but I wanna wait… My sister’s gay and it just doesn’t feel good to me to do something she can’t do,” Dunham told Howard Stern last October.

Now that SCOTUS has legalized same-sex marriage for all, Dunham may be ready to wed.

“ @ jackantonoff Get on it, yo…” Dunham tweeted on Friday morning.

Antonoff has yet to tweet back a response, but he did tweet “Marriage includes adoption rights, tax benefits/general benefits and over 1000 more rights and benefits. this is survival for many couples,” on Friday afternoon.

He also tweeted four heart-eyed emojis around 12:30 p.m., so maybe that’s a proposal in ‘Girls’ code.