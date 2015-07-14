Lena Dunham to launch newsletter for the modern woman

Looks like Dunham is adding “newsletter publisher” to her already extensive resume.

Looks like Lena Dunham is adding “newsletter publisher” to her already extensive resume.

The Emmy-nominated TV producer is teaming up with fellow “Girls” producer Jenni Konner, to send out Lenny, a weekly newsletter to share relationship advice, politics and pop culture for the modern woman.

Set to launch this September, Lenny will target women ages 18-34. The letter’s mission statement reaches a diverse group of millennial women. It reads:

“Lenny is your over sharing Internet friend who will yell at you about your finances, help you choose a bathing suit, lamp, president … AND tell you what to do if you need an abortion.”

According to BuzzFeed, Dunham and Konner are self-funding the letter with plans to receive revenue from what Konner describes as “e-commerce that collaborates with independent female artists and designers in ethical, affordable, and witty apparel and design items.” It will start with a small staff including Jessica Grose, a former editor at Slate, Konner’s ex-husband Benjamin Cooley, writer and stylist Laia Garcia and editor-at-large Doreen St. Félix.

We’ll be signing up and waiting for the “I am woman, hear me roar” email in our inbox.