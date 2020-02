Lena Dunham hosted “Saturday Night Live,” and was only naked some of the time.

Dunham brought up nudity right away, with this line in her monologue: “There’s a saying: If you’re nervous imagine the audience naked. Or imagine they haven’t seen you naked.”

She took off her clothes for a skit spoofing on her show, “Girls.” Dunham played a Hannah Horvath-inspired Eve in a trailer for a faux “Adam and Eve” blockbuster.

Watch the segment below: