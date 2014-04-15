Liam Neeson slams de Blasio’s carriage horse ban in op-ed

Actor Liam Neeson wrote an editorial slamming Mayor Bill de Blasio’s proposed carriage horse ban. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

Liam Neeson is still not happy with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The actor slammed de Blasio’s proposed carriage horse ban as a “class issue” in an editorial in The New York Times on Tuesday.

The horse-and-carriage drivers’ “livelihoods are now at risk because the animal-rights opponents of the industry are well funded by real-estate interests, which has led to speculation that this powerful lobby wishes to develop the West Side properties occupied by the stables,” Neeson writes.

De Blasio said in a Google hangout on Friday that he hoped to put an end to the use of horse and carriages in Central Park by the end of 2014. Neeson has been pushing against banning horse carriages since de Blasio’s campaign last summer, and while on appearing on “The Daily Show,” Neeson said he is “pissed off” at de Blasio. At a protest against the ban, Neeson called on de Blasio to “man up” against the ban.

In Tuesday’s editorial, Neeson writes that the de Blasio administration is being controlled by the real-estate interests, and as a result, “an entire way of life and a historic industry are under threat.”

Neeson also called on de Blasio to “come down to the stables and see how the horses are cared for.” “I urge Mr. de Blasio to meet the working men and women whose jobs are at stake and to start a dialogue that will safeguard a future for the horses that he majority of New Yorkers want.”