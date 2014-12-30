Lindsay Lohan suffering from incurable, mosquito-transmitted virus

It may be winter in her native New York, but Lindsay Lohan has a message for fans: use bug spray.

The actress has been diagnosed with Chikungunya, a virus transmitted through infected mosquitoes, she revealed Dec. 27 via Twitter.

Chikungunya does not have a known cure, though medications do exist to relieve symptoms, which can include severe joint pain, fever, muscle pain and rash, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Previously only found in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Indian and Pacific Oceans, there was a significant outbreak of the virus in the Caribbean in 2013.

The DOH recommends those infected “stay indoors or wear protective clothing and mosquito repellent for eight days after they start to feel sick.”

Lohan, who is on vacation in French Polynesia, has made it clear she will not be sitting out the rest of her trip, however. “I refuse to let a virus effect my peaceful vacation,” she captioned an Instagram post Monday, in which she poses water-side with friends wearing what looks like a tank top. “Be safe and happy on the new year.”