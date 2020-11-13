Madame Tussauds New York kicks off 20th anniversary celebration with free admissions | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Madame Tussauds New York is celebrating its 20th year of waxy star-studded fun on Sunday, Nov. 15.

In celebration of the milestone, the world’s greatest wax museum is offering free admission for guests with birthdays in the month of November — because who doesn’t want a selfie with a celeb on their special day?

To redeem free entry, guests must visit the attraction, located at 234 W. 42nd Street, during their birthday month and present a valid I.D. upon arrival. The offer is valid through Sunday.

And for a limited time, they are also offering a special priced ticket, at $19.99, for “locals.” Local ticket eligibility is limited to residents of New Jersey, New York’s five boroughs, Connecticut’s Fairfield and New Haven counties.

Guests are encouraged to visit their website at www.madametussauds.com, to review safety protocols ahead of their visit.

Madame Tussauds New York, considered one of the city’s most unique attractions, features more than 85 thousand square feet of interactive entertainment and world-famous pop culture experiences.