Manhattan’s Oscilloscope Laboratories a growing force in film

Oscilloscope Laboratories, the distributor of “Teenage,” has been a true bright spot on the New York City independent film scene since it was founded by the late former Beastie Boy Adam Yauch and David Fenkel in 2008.

The studio is responsible for distributing some of the most interesting and noteworthy movies of the past six years — everything from Oren Moverman’s “The Messenger” starring Woody Harrelson to the unforgettable “Mother of George,” a drama about Nigerian immigrants in Brooklyn.

The only theme unifying these and other Oscilloscope offerings such as Kelly Reichardt’s “Wendy and Lucy” and Andrea Arnold’s stark “Wuthering Heights” adaptation? A commitment to excellence, says David Laub, Oscilloscope’s co-president.

“Oscilloscope strives to be a haven for unique innovative films and the filmmakers who make them,” Laub says. “Having been founded by an artist, it’s extremely important to us that each individual project is presented and treated in a truthful and respectful way and has the best possible chance of reaching its audience.”