Mark Ballas’ injury might keep him from ‘DWTS’ finale

If he can’t perform, Candace Cameron Bure will still go on with someone else.

Mark Ballas may be forced to sit out of Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” finale because of an injury.

An ABC spokesperson said there is “no word yet” whether the “DWTS” pro, who is paired with celeb contestant Candance Cameron Bure, will perform on the show.

Ballas was injured during rehearsal Sunday and taken to the hospital. He was later released.

If Ballas does not hit the stage, a troupe member, who learned the dances last night, will take his place, the spokesperson said.

“Hey y’all. I’m doing alright, thanks for the love,” Ballas tweeted.