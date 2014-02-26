Marvel inks deal with state to film Netflix shows in Big Apple

Marvel Comics is coming to New York to film and produce five upcoming Netflix series.

New York has always graced the pages of Marvel Comics and now it will play a major role in the future of the company’s small-screen adventures.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a deal Wednesday with Disney that will bring the company to the city to film and produce its five upcoming Netflix series featuring the superhero team “The Defenders.”

The deal is the largest film or television production commitment in New York state history and will create 3,000 jobs, including 400 permanent positions.

“Setting our production in New York City truly underscores the authenticity and excitement we plan to bring to ‘The Defenders’ and their ‘flawed heroes of Hell’s Kitchen’ stories,” Alan Fine the President of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement.

Filming on the five series will begin this summer with the show based on the blind vigilante Daredevil. Other shows will focus on the characters Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, the Iron Fist and the four heroes working together as “The Defenders.” The series are set to begin streaming next year.

Cuomo said the state’s tax credit for film crews has helped attract big talent over the last couple years. In 2013, there were 183 film productions in the state, which helped generate more than $2 billion in direct spending.

“The competition for these projects is fierce and Disney could have chosen to film these shows anywhere, but they knew that shooting in New York means getting to work with the best in world,” Cuomo said.