Lindsay Lohan may not have revisited her “Mean Girls” role for the latest musical adaptation, but she’s willing to play Cady Heron once more if Tina Fey whips up a script.

The actress, 31, “would love” to get the Plastics back together again for a sequel to the 2004 comedy, she told reporters at a rare red carpet appearance ahead of The Daily Mail’s holiday party at The Magic Hour in midtown Wednesday night. Lohan stepped out with her mom, Dina.

“I’d love to do it again. We had so much fun making it. Mark Waters is such a great director, Tina Fey is an amazing writer, Paramount was great to work with,” Lohan told E! News. “We all had a blast.”

Technically, a sequel has already been made, but true “Mean Girls” fans know the 2011 ABC Family movie of the same name was hardly as fetch as the original. Plus, with Meaghan Martin, Malaria Walsh and Claire Holt as the “new” Plastics, it lent itself to becoming more of a remake than a continuation of the Lindsay Lohan/Rachel McAdams-fronted story.

Lohan would totally go back to wearing pink on Wednesdays, but under one condition: “We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!” she said.

Fey is currently wrapped up in the D.C. production of her “Mean Girls” musical, which opened at the National Theater in October. It’ll run through Dec. 3 before making its way to NYC’s August Wilson Theatre in March.

When announcing her musical run last year, Fey appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and nearly squashed fans’ dreams of a second movie. Admitting Paramount had discussed the possibility with her for years, Fey said she declined to work on the made-for-TV flick.

“In general, I don’t know why I didn’t just try to do ‘Mean Girls 2.’ Everyone does … Sometimes it’s okay [to not do a sequel] right?” she said.