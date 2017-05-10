Melissa McCarthy’s ‘SNL’ promo features her Sean Spicer parody

The actress appeared in the first promo for this week’s “SNL” on Wednesday.

Melissa McCarthy feels pretty … as Sean Spicer?

The actress appeared in the first promo for this week’s “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday, in what can only be described as a hilarious Broadway-level production.

McCarthy lip-synced and danced through Studio 8H to the tune of “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story,” as “makeup artists” (read: cast members) transformed the star into one of the funniest characters of season 42.

Going from a floral ensemble to a suit with a purple tie — and a wig, of course — McCarthy’s makeover to Spicer has us wondering: Does the real-life press secretary have dance moves like that?

We can only hope a Spicer parody appearance in the promo means McCarthy will be continuing the impression this Saturday night.

“SNL” will once again be live coast-to-coast this Saturday, featuring musical guest HAIM. The sketch show airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.