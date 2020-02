A spy spotted Rodriguez having a low-key dinner on the Lower East Side.

Michelle Rodriguez has gone from smooching Zac Efron aboard a yacht in Sardinia to having a low-key dinner with a pal on the Lower East Side.

The actress, who was photographed kissing Efron over the July 4 weekend, was at NYC’s Beauty & Essex on Saturday night, arriving with a male friend around 9:15.

We’re told the dinner appeared “friendly and platonic.” Rodriguez, wearing a leather jacket, drank whisky on the rocks with her meal.

Rodriguez, 36, last dated supermodel Cara Delevingne.