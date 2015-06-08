Miley Cyrus poses with pet pig on new issue of Paper Magazine

There’s a new cover star on the summer edition of Paper Magazine, and her name is Bubba Sue!

Who’s this “babe” you’ve never heard of? Why she’s none other than Miley Cyrus’s beloved pet pig!

In the cover photo, shot by Paola Kudacki, the 22-year-old pop star poses with the piggy while seemingly naked and covered in dirt. Why? We all know by now that “she’s just being Miley.”

In what the magazine dubbed its “Use Your Voice” issue (on newsstands June 22), Cyrus talks about her nonprofit Happy Hippie Foundation, which seeks to support and empower homeless and LGBT youth. The issue also features Al Gore and Pharrell Williams discussing their resurrection of the Live Earth environmental festival.